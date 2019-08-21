Inmate already serving life sentence in prison convicted for murdering cellmate

An inmate already serving a life sentence at the California Correctional Institution, in Tehachapi, has been convicted again for murdering his cellmate.

In February of 2016, correctional guards found Thomas Santiago strangling 46-year-old Miguel Alejo in their cell. The guards tried to stop Santiago by filling the cell with pepper spray. Once Santiago was forcefully removed from Alejo, life saving measures were performed but Alejo was pronounded dead an hour later.

Santiago was already serving a life sentence for attempted murder but was set to be eligible for parole in 2023. Alejo was serving a six-year sentence for robbery from a 2011 conviction.

Santiago will be sentenced in September and faces life in prison without parole.