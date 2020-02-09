Inaugural Mayor’s Ball: Locals dazzled their best wear for great cause

BAKERSFIELD Calif. (KGET) — Locals dazzled in their best gowns and black tie-attire, to ring in the Inaugural Mayor’s Ball Saturday night.

Bakersfield Mayor Goh said the event is a gala that aims to support city service, a non-profit that helps the families in need in our community.

The city serves to collect and distribute goods for families in the city, with the hope of developing relationships with those in need, along the way.

“This is the inaugural mayor’s ball and I’m happy to lend my name to it because city service is such a fantastic organization,” said Mayor Goh. “We want people to develop greater awareness and be able to share their time, talent and resources to support those who are broken.”

Among Saturday night’s guests, some of KGET and Telemundo Bakersfield’s incredible talent, all in support of the cause.

