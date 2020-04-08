In the Kern County ‘situation room,’ sober preparation for hospital overflow

A handful of Kern County officials, led by Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop, has been huddling daily since March 17 in a gated, secure county building, preparing for a worst-case scenario they hope does not play out. So far, relative to COVID-19’s impact in many parts of the country, they’ve been fortunate.

Alsop and other stakeholders, including school district leadership and public information officers, are all but sequestered at the Emergency Operations Center on Panorama Drive, a local, scaled down Situation Room, in regular contact with the county Department of Public Health, the lead agency, as well county public safety agencies and the city managers of Kern’s 11 municipalities.

Alsop says they’re keeping close tabs on the spread of the COVID-19 virus as it moves across California and the Central Valley.

“We have a small but mighty county staff in here (here at) … the Emergency Operations Center,” Alsop said. “We have opened in support of the Kern County Public Health Department, which has incident command (authority) over the response to the COVID 19 crisis in our community.

“We are ensuring ensuring continuity of operations, continuity of planning, continuity of communications, all. We’ve got the third largest county geographically in the state — 8,000 square miles — so keeping everybody on the same page on this issue,” Alsop said. “Whether it’s planning for surge capacity or messaging, educating the public, all of that, it is being done through this building. We have regular calls with city officials, all across this county every day — school district officials and other major stakeholders to ensure that we’re all working together.”

Concern number one: What if local COVID-19 cases approach or surpass the available number of beds, as has happened elsewhere in the U.S. and around the world? Answer: They’re continuing preparations at a field hospital of sorts at the Kern County Fairgrounds.

“We will mobilize a team, a large team of people obviously, in the event that we’ve got to do that,” Alsop said. “I believe we are well prepared to pull the trigger on that plan, when we need to. “

Alsop said the county also has a plan for any homeless residents of the area who may test positive for COVID-19.

“The other thing that’s happening out at the fairgrounds is that we’ve got a 15 trailers” for homeless patients, Alsop said. “So in partnership with the state of California, which purchased the trailers for us, and in partnership with the city of Bakersfield and the Bakersfield Kern regional homeless collaborative, the fair grants will be used as the site for homeless individuals who test positive for COVID-19. As a place for them to be isolated.”

Local officials hope that, come September, the exhibition halls at the Kern County Fair will be full of caramel corn, cinnamon rolls and happy children, but right now, county EMT officials are turning them into overflow hospital beds and hoping they won’t be needed.

Lost in this shuffle is the county’s new navigation center for the local homeless population, under construction since December, which was supposed to open right about now. Alsop told KGET Tuesday that the low-barrier housing facility should be ready to go any day now — but a decision on whether it’s best to keep it closed until this health crisis passes is one local officials will have to consider, and soon.