‘In God We Trust’ decals debut on Bakersfield police and fire vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — You see the phrase on your cash and coins, and starting Thursday you’ll notice “In God We Trust” decals on Bakersfield police and fire vehicles.

Bakersfield City Council voted to place the decals on first responder vehicles back in June. The decals debuted in a ceremony this morning.

The stickers were paid for with a private donation. Although the decals did not come at great cost to the city, they did not come without controversy.

Online, people express concern over separation of church and state.

On the county level, Sheriff Donny Youngblood says it is at each officer’s discretion to decide whether they will put a decal on their individual vehicle.