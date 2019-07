If you live in an apartment complex, Kern County is on a mission to help you go green.

Public works is teaming up with Kern Service Conservation Corps to increase recycling awareness for people who live in an apartment or a condo.

Young men and women will be going door-to-door, handing out free recycling bags and information on recycling.

The state has mandated recycling for businesses, and multi-family complexes, that generate at least four cubic yards of trash per week.