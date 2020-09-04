If U.S. Space Force lands in Palmdale, Kern County is almost certain to benefit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Palmdale is a finalist in the competition to become the permanent headquarters of the Pentagon’s eighth service branch, the U.S. Space Force.

And though no final decision on the location of the Space Force’s headquarters is expected until sometime next year, many in that L.A. County city, population 155,000, are envisioning great economic benefits for the antelope valley. But there’s excitement in Kern County as well.

The U.S. Space Force, created in 2001 but formally given its independence from the U.S. Air Force just this year as a separate, autonomous branch of the military, is operating from a temporary headquarters in Colorado.

Palmdale has a long and distinguished history as a capital of aviation technology, so the marriage makes sense. But landing Space Force headquarters goes beyond that — it would ignite the economy of Palmdale like nothing else.



It would do the same for Kern County, whose southern border is a mere 18 miles north of Palmdale — and home to Edwards Air Force Base, just 35 miles north of Palmdale — and a chief reason Palmdale’s application was so successful.

The arrival of major industry generally has a multiplier effect on job creation of five to one — for every job directly associated with that new industry, five jobs in other fields, from construction to retail, are created.

Well, analysts are telling Palmdale officials to expect a 20 to one multiplier effect. And that boom can’t help but cross the border into Kern County communities like Rosamond, Mojave, California City and Ridgecrest, where China Lake Naval Air Weapons Station is a huge part of the economy — and a key likely partner of Space Force headquarters in Palmdale.



Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer says even the city of Bakersfield — 90 miles northwest — can’t help but benefit.

“Everything from the real estate industry to the logistical support to the guy flipping burgers for those guys when they go out to dinner at night” would be able to trace their jobs to the headquarters of Space Force, he said. “So we’re very excited about this.

Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy said elected officials at every level have come together to lobby on Palmdale’s behalf.

“The synergy here for this … is incredible,” he said.

Rosamond, population 14,000, would be probably among the first in line to see growth from the arrival of the Space Force. Rosamond realtor Jen Gurule says she’s already seeing movement.

“We have Boeing and we have NASA, Edwards Air Force Base,” she said. “We have all of these space projects going on here. I think it’s going to sustain the whole Antelope Valley.”

At its Tuesday meeting, the Kern County Board of Supervisors gave its official endorsement to Palmdale’s candidacy for Space Force headquarters.

With good reason. They know that Space Force isn’t just the future of military preparedness. It may well be part of the future of regional prosperity, too.