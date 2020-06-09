ICE: No detainees on hunger strike at Mesa Verde Detention Center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Immigration and Customs Enforcement said there are currently no detainees on hunger strike status at the Mesa Verde Detention Center.

According to the released statement, there were 21 detainees that made hunger strike claims to staff. One detainee missed 11 meals, the others 20 missed between 9-10 meals each. One of the 21 who had claimed to be on hunger strike, told staff he was only participating to protest the presence of soy in his meals.

ICE said some detainees expressed they were also on hunger strike in solidarity with those protesting the death of George Floyd.

A number of detainees did not attend facility provided meals June 4-7, however those detainees all said they just were not interested in eating their facility provided meals, according to the statement.

From the dinner meal service on June 4 through dinner June 7, there were a total of 864 unclaimed meals that had to be discarded per regulation, said ICE.

The statement said an additional 35 meals were discarded at breakfast service June 8. By lunch June 8, meal attendance was back to normal and all 21 declared hunger strikers attended and ate the facility provided meals during lunch service.