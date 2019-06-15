ICE looking for man last seen in Bakersfield

Immigration officials say they are looking for a gang member last seen in Bakersfield who is in the country illegally and has been previously convicted of burglary and grand theft.

ICE says they are looking for 35-year-old Juan Hernandez Rodriguez.

Juan Hernandez Rodriguez / Photo: ICE

He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and has tattoos on his face, abdomen, right and left arms and neck.

Rodriguez , officials say, has been deported five times. He last deported in 2012.

Bakersfield was Rodriguez’s last known location.

ICE officials say he is wanted for deportation from the United States for re-entering the country illegally and remains at-large.

If you have any information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call ICE at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE.