BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Highway 223 has reopened Wednesday after it was closed due to flooding and rocks on the roadway.

Caltrans’ road conditions page showed there were no traffic restrictions through Highway 223 on Wednesday afternoon.

The highway was closed between Towerline and Bena roads due to boulders and flooding in the roadway at around 11:40 a.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Large boulders landed in northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 58, causing at least one SUV to hit one of the boulders, according to CHP.

The collision reportedly prompted multiple vehicles to pull over on the right shoulder of Highway 58 to avoid flooding on the roadway and boulders.

Floodwaters continue to pose problems on Kern County roads. Highway 178 closed twice Wednesday due to rockslides.