Husband arrested in death of Oildale woman has a violent criminal record

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man is behind bars accused of murdering his 57-year-old wife.

Deputies made the gruesome discovery in Oildale Thursday morning as they were called to the scene.

17 News spoke with neighbors who say they believed the victim’s husband was responsible from the moment they heard about her death.

Neighbors said Lidia and Nathaniel Robertson had a rocky relationship. They said Lidia shared that she was being mentally abused by her husband and was looking to get a divorce. They also said physical abuse was never an issue she talked about.

“She was the sweetest person that you could ever meet and it’s just unbelievable that this would ever happen to her,” said Patricia Reese, the couple’s neighbor.

Patricia Reese just moved next door to Lidia and Nathaniel Robertson, but she had known Lidia for some time. Patricia Reese’s mother lives in the home directly in front of the couple’s home. Both were great friends.

“She’s the only one I talked to around here, we talked every single morning regardless,” said Judy Reese, the couple’s neighbor, and Patricia’s mother. “Rain or shine.”

Except for Thursday. Lidia didn’t make it out that morning. Lidia also missed plans with her sister. No-one heard from her which was unusual. That’s when Lidia’s sister showed up at her door looking for her.

“I was like this is kind of weird, her car is right here, she should’ve answered by now,” said Patricia Reese. “No more than two minutes after I heard her sister scream.”

Deputies were called to the home around 9:20 that morning. They say they found Lidia Robertson dead with obvious signs of trauma.

For Patricia and Judy Reese, it was clear Lidia’s husband was responsible. In fact, Patricia Reese remembers seeing him acting suspiciously the night before.

“He was just pacing back and forth from his house to the river,” said Patricia Reese. “About the third or fourth time he came back he was carrying something heavy, it weighed him down. As soon as I went in the door [the day the body was found] and I saw a stone, I knew that’s what I saw him carrying over here.”

Missing their friend and neighbor, Patricia Reese and her mother say they want to see Nathaniel Robertson pay for what they think he did to Lidia Robertson.

“I want justice for her so bad,” said Patricia Reese. “I want her family to have some justice and closure and have him put away.”

Nathaniel Robertson was arrested Friday morning near Riverview Park in Oildale, right behind the couple’s home. He’s been booked on a charge of first-degree murder and is being held without bail.

A check of his criminal record in Kern County shows a prior misdemeanor conviction for spousal abuse, which Robertson pleaded no contest to in 1994. He was in jail for three days and on probation for three years.

Nathaniel Robertson is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon.