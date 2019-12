PG&E Outage Map

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds of locals are in the dark after a power outage in southwest Bakersfield Saturday morning.

According to the Pacific Gas and Electric Company website, 1,431 customers are experiencing a power shutoff since 8:04 a.m. caused by a car that crashed into a pole. Power is expected to return until 11:45 a.m.

PG&E is still investigating the cause at the outage location.