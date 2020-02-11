Hundreds turned out for Inaugural Mayor’s Ball

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They rolled out the red carpet for the Mayor’s Ball in Bakersfield Saturday night, and the inaugural black-tie affair was a stunning success.

Several hundred people turned out in their tuxedos and gowns to support CityServe. The relatively new non-profit that seeks to improve the lives of struggling families by networking with churches in their neighborhoods to provide them with the resources they so desperately need.

CityServe partners with major national retailers and neighborhood churches. With more than 100 of them in Bakersfield alone, which serve as distribution points to get food and other necessities to families in need, no strings attached.

At last check, an astounding $271,000 was raised for CityServe at the Mayor’s Ball Saturday night.