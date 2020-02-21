Hundreds turn out for annual Kern County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – One day after President Trump visited Bakersfield, another national figure made a stop in the Golden Empire.

Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, delivered the keynote address to more than 500 people Thursday evening at the Kern County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner fundraiser.

The event, which took place at the Double Tree Hotel on Rosedale Hwy, also featured Congressman Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield), State Senator Shannon Grove (R-Bakersfield), and Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Bakersfield).

An outspoken defender of President Trump during last month’s impeachment hearings, Graham was welcomed by local elected representatives. While Graham’s speech was closed off to journalists, civil servants offered praise for him.

“He’s fair and balanced, and he does a very good job promoting the president’s agenda,” Grove said. “I also think he’s part of the red wave that’s taking part across the United States,” she continued.

Assemblyman Fong shared a similar sentiment.

“To have a national leader like senator Lindsey Graham here in Bakersfield following the president of the United States…it’s an exciting night for all Republicans here in Kern County,” he said.