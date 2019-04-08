Hundreds of riders take part in annual Blessing of the Bikes ceremony

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Motorcyclists gathered at the Blessing of the Bikes event hosted by St. Joseph’s Church in East Bakersfield.

The event on Saturday included a small ceremony, a prayer and a brief message to riders who have passed.

It was the fifth year for the event.

A priest anointed close to 200 motorcycles and their riders at Baker Street.

“It makes my heart feel good that these people come here for a cause, not only for fellowship, not only to be here among those who share the same passion and love for God, country and motorcycles,” Blessing of the Bikes coordinator Concepcion Villanueva said.

Afterward, riders took the newly blessed bikes out for a memorial run, ending with a gathering at Senor Pepe’s.