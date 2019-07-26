Hundreds bid Jose Arredondo a final farewell

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Hundreds of people packed the Bakersfield Central Seventh-Day Adventist Church to bid their final farewell to Jose Arredondo.

Arredondo was found murdered inside his condominium in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on July 16th.

“It’s hard to find words to describe what we’re feeling,” said Gabriela Venters, Arredondo’s niece. “It’s a tragic loss for our family, but not just our family, our community.”

Family and friends offered prayers and shared memories.

“He was the pride of the Hispanic community and his kind words touched an entire community and he became a respected man for his dedication to the service of this community,” said Elizabeth Camacho, Arredondo’s sister-in-law.

Countless memories describing Arredondo’s generosity resonated throughout the service.

“He was such a humble man, when he came he just laid on the floor and relaxed,” said Jimmy Oei. “He was a very down to earth person.”

Oei remembers how Arredondo made his son’s wedding day even more special by offering to drive him to the venue.

“He showed up with a special hat like a driver,” said Oei. “He came with his brand new Bently and drove my son to the country club. He was just an amazing guy.”

“Making a difference in people’s lives, that is what he stood for,” said Eric Voss. “Bringing value into people’s lives, no matter who they were that was what he stood for.”

Voss worked with Arredondo for some time, he didn’t know him personally but said he had to pay his respects to a man who did so much for the community.

Arredondo’s hard work and dedication were also highlighted. Many described him as the epitome of the American dream.

“We were very fortunate to have him being a part of our lives, there will never be someone like him, ever,” said Venters.

Arredondo leaves behind his wife Laura, daughter Marielena and son Samuel Arredondo.

The family invites the community to a celebration of life for Jose Arredondo to be held on Monday, which would have been his birthday. The celebration will be held at New Life Church on Stine Road. It begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public.

Arredondo’s death remains under investigation in Mexico.