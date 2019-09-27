Human West Nile cases jumps to 12 in Kern County

Kern County has gotten two new human West Nile cases this week, according to the California Department of Public Health.

This bring’s the county total up to 12 for the season, second-highest in the state after Fresno County’s 44 cases. All activity is in Bakersfield and the surrounding area, a map from Kern County Public Health Services shows.

KCPH Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said West Nile typically ramps up in the summer and can last into October.

California has a total of 112 human cases of West Nile as of Friday, according to state data.

Residents are urged to use mosquito repellent if going outdoors, especially at night, as well as wear long-sleeved shirts and pants.

