BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Seasonal allergies can be a headache… and a runny nose, a sore throat, and itchy eyes.

As the Earth heats up, they’re hitting us earlier and earlier.

“Pollen seasons are now starting about 20 days earlier,” University of Utah biologist William Anderegg said. “There’s about 20 percent more pollen in the air.”

Here in the Central Valley, the heat and the drought have brought pollen season into full swing already. Allergist Dr. Rick Tan says the best way to deal with the pollen boom is avoidance — not letting pollen stay on or near your body.

“I tell patients, always shower or change from your street clothes when you go into the house, and minimize pollen inside your house,” Dr. Tan said.

But it’s impossible to avoid all pollen. Dr. Tan recommends the use of antihistamines.

“Definitely second to avoidance, medications are the (best) approach for allergies,” Dr. Tan said.

But if they make you drowsy, a nasal rinse might be a good way to go.

“This is kind of an old-school way of treating it,” Dr. Tan said. “You’re pretty much just hosing down your nasal passages and making sure they’re clean.”

Every season comes with treatment myths. For example: will eating local honey give you pollen immunity?

“The thought behind it makes some sense, like if you’re exposed to the proteins, you may develop some immunity,” Dr. Tan said. “But one of the things against that is that digestive enzymes pretty much get rid of or neutralize the proteins in your gut. So it’s probably unlikely that you’ll develop enough immunity.”

Experts predict the spring pollen season will last through mid-May.