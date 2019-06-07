How to keep safe from mosquitoes during the summer

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Summer is here, the sun is out, and so, are the mosquitoes.

Kern Public Health says mosquito activity picks up during warmer months.

And, a bite can leave you sick with illnesses such as West Nile Virus, typically a mild sickness, but can be more serious in rare cases.

Good News: Public health says there were just 13 cases last year, less than half the number of cases in 2017.

According to the health department, people can avoid mosquitoes at any time of day and decrease your risk of mosquito-transmitted infections:

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors.

• Apply mosquito repellent to exposed skin when outdoors.

• Ensure doors and windows have screens in good repair to keep mosquitoes out of your home.

Also, mosquitoes breed in water, so keep any containers empty and drain standing water so that they can’t lay eggs.

For more information on the West Nile virus in Kern County, visit the Kern County Health Department.