How locals are reacting to Garth Brooks ticket giveaway

Country star and singer Garth Brooks announced he will be taking his Dive Bar Tour to Bakersfield on July 28, according to a Facebook post.



Since the announcement, fans across Kern County scrambled to get their hands on tickets some may say are difficult to win.



KUZZ AM/FM, Bakersfield’s country radio station is the only place where fans can snag two tickets to August 15’s show, which Brooks said will be at The Crystal Palace.



KUZZ radio DJ Kenn McCloud said the tickets are exclusively won by listening to the winning song which would be randomly played between now and next Wednesday.



“Right now the only way to win is by calling the radio station when you hear a Garth Brooks song,” McCloud said.



Although it’s a challenge to win, McCloud said lucky winners will be a part of an experience of a lifetime.



“It’s Garth,” McCloud said. I mean there’s nobody bigger frankly in music. I will argue with anybody, and right now in country music, there is nobody bigger.”



While some people would rather skip the hassle of calling a busy tone, others have made it their mission to win tickets.



Kern County resident Carla Phillips said she’s been a country music fan ever since she could remember.



“I think anybody can say they love Garth Brooks,” Phillips said.



However, Phillips said her enthusiasm to win goes beyond getting tickets for herself.



“My entire goal is to get these tickets for [my cousin],” Phillips said. “As much as I would love to see Garth, “I’m already lucky as it is, she deserves this.”



Although rules are strict when it comes to who will be walking through The Crystal Palace doors next week, Phillips said she remains optimistic.



“I was like, you know what, something good is coming your way,” Phillips said. “So, I’m just holding out for it.”



Here are rules callers should take into account: