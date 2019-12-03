How local businesses participate in Cyber Monday

Hot on the heels of Small Business Saturday, local businesses are joining in on Cyber Monday sales that corporate retailers are known for.

“Competing with all these bigger places, it is hard because Amazon is so big now,” said Bailey Tensley, who manages Spoiled Rotten Boutique on Rosedale Highway.

So, the store has expanded to the Internet.

“We have people all over the world, and people can’t come into the store to shop, so we want people to be able to get our stuff and wear it all over,” Tensley said.

This Cyber Monday, they’re offering 30 percent off everything online and free shipping.

“We’re so busy. We’ve been here sun up to sundown every day since Black Friday,” Tensley said.

It’s a reminder that supporting local businesses doesn’t have to stop on Black Friday or Cyber Monday.