House Judiciary Committee votes to impeach President Trump

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., top center, and Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., the ranking member, right, makes his opening statement during a markup of the articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. The Democratic members of the panel are on the bottom row. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (NBC NEWS) — The House Judiciary Committee, voting along party lines, on Friday approved an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump, charging he abused his power.

The committee is expected to pass a second article on Friday, charging Trump obstructed Congress, following testimony that the president withheld security aid to Ukraine for political reasons. Both measures will be voted on by the full House, likely on Wednesday.

The votes come after the committee spent 14 hours on Thursday debating the articles and debating amendments offered by Republicans that sought to change the resolution. Lawmakers had expected to cast votes on the measures at the end of the night, but Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., abruptly recessed the markup after 11 p.m. ET, catching Republicans off-guard, who expressed outrage at the surprise move.

Instead, Nadler said that the committee would vote in the morning in an effort to give lawmakers time overnight to contemplate how they plan to vote on such an important measure.

Democrats on the committee also explained on Twitter that the vote was so significant that it should take place during daylight hours when more people are likely to be watching.

“A vote on Articles of Impeachment is one of the most consequential and historic votes any member will cast. It should only take place in the light of day — not at 11:30 at night,” Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., tweeted.

The full House is expected to hold a floor vote on the impeachment articles, mostly likely on Wednesday, before lawmakers leave for their holiday break. If approved, a trial about whether to convict Trump and remove him from office will be held in the Senate in January.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told Sean Hannity on Fox News on Thursday night that there was “no chance” Trump would be convicted in the Senate, which would require a two thirds vote.

“The case is so darn weak coming from the House. We know how it’s going to end,” McConnell said. “There’s no chance the president’s going to be removed from office. My hope is that there won’t be a single Republican who votes for either of these articles of impeachment, and, Sean, it wouldn’t surprise me if we got one or two Democrats.”