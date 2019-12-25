House fire leaves family displaced

A Bakersfield family is asking for help after a fire tore through their home.

Stacy Kight, her husband, and their two children — 7-year-old Serenity Walker and 9-year-old Jeremiah walker — were displaced from their home on the 700 block of water street after flames broke out last Thursday just after three in the morning. Much of the inside of the home was destroyed.

When the family returned to the house the next day to inspect the damage, they discovered a thief or thieves broke into the home to steal what was left inside. The American Red Cross helped the family to move into a motel, and then, a temporary home.

Kight said she’s grateful to the Red Cross, but admitted this still will be a very difficult Christmas.

“It sucks because [my children] don’t have anything — they don’t have toys, they don’t have anything to play with. And what do you do for a seven and nine year old? We both try our best to make them happy, and it’s just — I never thought in a million years I’d be suffering like this on Christmas.”

“Bun Bun,” the stuffed animal which belonged to Knight’s daughter since she was a baby, survived the fire.

“I’ve had her since I was one year old,” Serenity Walker said. “It means so much to me that I still have her.”

The Red Cross has been instrumental in helping the family, and plans to continue helping in the coming weeks.

“The Red Cross volunteers follow up within 24 hours with the family,” said Cindy Huge with the American Red Cross. “The family also has a 24 hour phone line if they have some needs. We continue to follow up several days later — even weeks later — to make sure that family is on a recovery plan.”

The family set up a go-fund-me account. You can find the link here.