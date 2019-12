BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vacant mobile home caught fire in Oildale Tuesday morning.

The blaze was reported at around 5 a.m. on East Moneta Avenue.

Bakersfield City Fire Department and Kern County Fire Department are on scene.

According to Bakersfield Fire Department, the fire possibly started by squatters and transients, nevertheless, the cause is under investigation.

There are no injuries or fatalities reported.