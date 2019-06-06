Houchin’s Community-wide Blood Drive brings out dozens of first-time donors

Kern County showed up in a big way to kick off the Community-wide Blood Drive.

Houchin Community Blood Bank said 161 donors registered and 137 units of blood were donated. Forty-seven of them were first-time donors.

The blood drive was set up next to the KGET studios in Downtown Bakersfield much of the day Tuesday.

The drive is important because the bank starts to run low on supplies once school is out and people go out of town.

Tuesday was just the start, however. It continues all month long.

Donors are entered to win a $2,000 Disney vacation, plus there are weekly $100 giveaways.

You can stop by either Houchin location in Bakersfield or go to a mobile drive.

The next one is June 6 at Motor City Buick from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find out more about blood donation at Houchin here.