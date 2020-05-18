Houchin holding grand reopening on Thursday for its remodeled Truxtun Avenue donor center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is holding a grand reopening of its Truxtun Avenue donor center on Thursday.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 5901 Truxtun Ave. The center features a new mural wall in the lobby, fresh paint, updated countertops and a brand new children’s room to include games and activities for kids.

Houchin said the exterior has been freshly painted with the addition of brand new signage that will beautify the curved architecture of the building. The monument sign will display the new logo and will be visible from the street.

Houchin said if will continue to recogniz donors who have achieved a 10 Gallon Donor milestone by digitally displaying their photos in the donor room on two television monitors as a slideshow for all to see.

Donors who continue to reach this milestone will be able to be added to the slide show in the future, according to the blood bank.

The center is open for donations as of today, Houchin said.