Houchin Community Blood Bank to give movie ticket to first 100 donors Friday

Houchin Community Blood Bank is looking to reward some local superheroes with a chance to see superheroes on the big screen.

The blood bank is asking real life heroes to come in and save a life with a blood donation.

The first 100 donors on Friday, July 5 at Houchin’s two donor centers will get one free movie ticket for their whole blood platelet, or plasma donation.

Tickets are first-come and will be available at the Houchin donor centers at 5901 Truxtun Ave. and 11515 Bolthouse Drive, while supplies last.

Houchin will also have a root beer float bar from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at both locations.