Houchin Community Blood Bank raffling off four themed baskets this month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is raffling off four themed baskets this month as part of a new promotion.

Starting today, the organization said all donors will receive a raffle ticket that they can enter to win a basket of items from local businesses. Here are the baskets and what they include:

Let’s Stay at Home: This package comes with a deluxe sage chunky knit blanket, an Adventure Challenge Book – Couples Edition and a $50 Rusty’s Pizza Parlor gift card.

Capture the Love: This package includes a one-hour couple or family session with Kayla Irene Photography.

Pop-Up Picnic: Includes a complete theme set-up, giant jenga, two charcuterie cups or six chocolate strawberries.

Spoil Yourself: Soapterra relaxation essentials, one Sparkle & Shine spa package and other goodies.

 In addition to the baskets, Houchin said Dickey’s Barbecue Pit will also be providing a free classic sandwich certificate for all successful donors while supplies last.

For more information on how to donate, visit hcbb.com

