Houchin Community Blood Bank, City Serve holding blood drive

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The local blood bank is set to get a boost this month.

Houchin Community Blood Bank is teaming up with City Serve for a blood drive.

City Serve is a network that partners with churches and faith groups for charity.

The blood drive is on Monday at the City Center on F street in Bakersfield.

It goes on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

City Serve says the drive will have precautions in place to protect donors from COVID-19.

If you plan to go you can fill out the donation questionnaire online, on Houchin’s website.

