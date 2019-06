Galen Kline resigned as CEO of Houchin Blood Bank after only about five months on the job.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Officials with Houchin Community Blood Bank confirmed Friday CEO Galen Kline has resigned.

Kline was CEO for about five months, succeeding longtime CEO Greg Gallion at the blood bank.

Houchin’s board of directors has unanimously voted Dr. Brad Bryan to serve as COO and fill the role of interim CEO. Bryan joined Houchin earlier this year as director of technical and laboratory services.