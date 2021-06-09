Wine, Women & Shoes event returns in October

Hot Link
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wine Women & Shoes is returning for the first time in over a year.

The event is a chance for ladies to get glamorous with their girlfriends while enjoying some wine from local vendors, while celebrating a good cause. This year, the event benefits League of Dreams.

Attendees can bid for items in live and silent auctions, participate in raffles and watch a fashion show.

The event takes place Oct. 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, contact Jessica Mathews at jessica@ourleagueofdreams.com. You can also purchase tickets using this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News