The Wonderful Company offering $1M in grants for Central Valley non-profits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wonderful Company announced Monday it will be offering up to $1 million in grants to Central Valley non-profit organizations and schools that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said its grants will go to groups that “demonstrate community impact” in Wasco, Delano, Shafter in Kern County and Firebaugh, Sanger, Mendota and Del Rey in Fresno County, and Avenal in Kings County.

Groups can view requirements and apply for a grant using this link.