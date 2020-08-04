The Wonderful Company offering $1M in grants for Central Valley non-profits

Hot Link

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Wonderful Company announced Monday it will be offering up to $1 million in grants to Central Valley non-profit organizations and schools that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said its grants will go to groups that “demonstrate community impact” in Wasco, Delano, Shafter in Kern County and Firebaugh, Sanger, Mendota and Del Rey in Fresno County, and Avenal in Kings County.

Groups can view requirements and apply for a grant using this link.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News