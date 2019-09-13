Tattoo shops offer discounts on Friday the 13th

Some believe Friday the 13th is “unlucky” while others will be pressing their luck with a discounted tattoo from local tattoo parlors.

Tattoo parlors are offering discounts on some select designs and piercings Friday. Below, we’ve listed some deals we’ve found.

Mad Dog Tattoo

Mad Dog is offering basic body piercings for $20 and tattoos for $20, $40 and $60. It’s first-come first-served so you don’t need an appointment.

They are offering a limited amount of designs to choose from and aren’t taking outside designs.

You must be 18 years old with a California ID to be pierced.

Expect a two to three hour wait for tattoos.

Mad Dog Tattoo is located at 1218 19th St.

1st Amendment Tattoo

The tattoo shop is offering discounts on over 2,400 designs. They’re starting the deal at noon. It’s first-come, first-served.

1st Amendment Tattoo is located at 7401 White Lane.

Top Hat Art Collective

From noon to midnight, the shop is offering its services starting at $40 for multiple flash designs available.

Piercings cost $13 plus the cost of jewelry. You must be 16 years old or older and minors need a parent or guardian present.

Top Hat Art Collective is located at 5550 California Ave, Suite 101.

Golden Dagger Tattoo

This shop is beginning its day at 11 a.m. They are offering tattoos starting at $20 and and a “get what you get” ball machine for $40.

First-come, first-serve for tattoos. If you want more than two tattoos, you’ll need to get back in line.

Golden Dagger Tattoo is located at 810 Norris Road.

