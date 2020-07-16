Taft Union High School District board meeting Thursday will present plan for reopening

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At a special board meeting Thursday, the Taft Union High School District will be presented with plans on reopening schools for the upcoming school year.

On its meeting agenda, the district says Superintendent Dr. Blanca Cavazos will present recommendations on reopening. The recommendations come from a committee made of up of 100 members that included parents, staff, students and community members.

The presentation will include three plans including traditional instruction at campuses, full distance learning and a hybrid model.

The district’s committee worked with the Taft City School District, Elk Hills School District and McKittrick School District on its recommendation plan.

The meeting takes place Thursday, July 16 at 5 p.m.