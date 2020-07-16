Coronavirus
Get The Latest On The Outbreak
KGET coverage
presented by
KGET coverage presented by
Adventist Health | Bakersfield, Tehachapi, Delano

Taft Union High School District board meeting Thursday will present plan for reopening

Hot Link
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At a special board meeting Thursday, the Taft Union High School District will be presented with plans on reopening schools for the upcoming school year.

On its meeting agenda, the district says Superintendent Dr. Blanca Cavazos will present recommendations on reopening. The recommendations come from a committee made of up of 100 members that included parents, staff, students and community members.

The presentation will include three plans including traditional instruction at campuses, full distance learning and a hybrid model.

The district’s committee worked with the Taft City School District, Elk Hills School District and McKittrick School District on its recommendation plan.

The meeting takes place Thursday, July 16 at 5 p.m.

Reopening-of-Schools-Planning-Committee-Report-July-16-2020Download

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Kern County Open

Latest News

More Local News