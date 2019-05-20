Spectrum Movies in the Park returns for summer 2019

by: Staff

Movies at the Park at Spectrum Amphitheatre.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Spectrum and the City of Bakersfield will be hosting free movies in parks across the city this summer on Friday nights. 

Bring your family, friends, lawn gear and snacks to watch some movies in the park after the sun goes down. 

Here is the list of films and locations this summer:

  • June 7 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse at the Spectrum Amphitheatre: The Park at River Walk
  • June 14 Ralph Breaks the Internet at Lowell Park
  • June 21 Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation at Jefferson Park
  • June 28 The Lego Movie: The Second Part at Greystone Park
  • July 5 Sherlock Gnomes at Wilson Park
  • July 12 How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World at Silver Creek Park
  • July 19 Incredibles 2  at Tarina Homes Sports: Complex at Mesa Marin Park
  • July 26 The Nutcracker and The Four Realms at Spectrum Amphitheatre: The Park at River Walk

