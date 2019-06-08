Summer concerts return to The Marketplace

The return of summer means the return of concerts at The Marketplace.

The Marketplace on Ming Avenue hosts concerts every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. all summer long.

Below is a list of scheduled performances:

June 6 – The Hits of Yesterday and Today with THEE MAJESTICS

June 13 – Classic Rock and Blues Hits with BLONDE FAITH

June 20 – High Octane Motown and R&B with FOSTER CAMPBELL & FRIENDS

June 27 – Funk and Blues, the Age of Music with THE BYROM BROTHERS

July 4 – All Your Favorites with LAST CALL

July 11 – Classic Rock with WARFIELD featuring SHERI WARFIELD

July 18 – Multi-Genre Hits by ROD P & NU STANDARD

July 25 – R&B and Classic Rock with LOST VINYL

August 1 – R&B to Country with THE JOHN HOLLINS BAND

August 8 – Rock and Roll with THE AVIATORS

August 15 – Contemporary Jazz Fusion with THE JAY SMITH GROUP

August 22 – Roots and Blues with ORPHAN JON and THE ABANDONED

August 29 – Jamaican Ska, Rock, Salsa & Funk with MENTO BURU

The Marketplace is located at 9000 Ming Ave.