Summer concerts return to The Marketplace

Marketplace summer concerts

The return of summer means the return of concerts at The Marketplace.

The Marketplace on Ming Avenue hosts concerts every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. all summer long.

Below is a list of scheduled performances:

June 6 – The Hits of Yesterday and Today with THEE MAJESTICS
June 13 – Classic Rock and Blues Hits with BLONDE FAITH
June 20 – High Octane Motown and R&B with FOSTER CAMPBELL & FRIENDS
June 27 – Funk and Blues, the Age of Music with THE BYROM BROTHERS
July 4 – All Your Favorites with LAST CALL
July 11 – Classic Rock with WARFIELD featuring SHERI WARFIELD
July 18 – Multi-Genre Hits by ROD P & NU STANDARD
July 25 – R&B and Classic Rock with LOST VINYL
August 1 – R&B to Country with THE JOHN HOLLINS BAND
August 8 – Rock and Roll with THE AVIATORS
August 15 – Contemporary Jazz Fusion with THE JAY SMITH GROUP
August 22 – Roots and Blues with ORPHAN JON and THE ABANDONED
August 29 – Jamaican Ska, Rock, Salsa & Funk with MENTO BURU

The Marketplace is located at 9000 Ming Ave.

