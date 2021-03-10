Sexual assault survivor resources and bystander prevention tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many local and national agencies provide resources for survivors of sexual assault and encourage bystander intervention when possible.

RAINN, the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network, has a list of bystander intervention tactics to help prevent assaults from happening. They include creating a distraction, asking if a person if they feel unsafe, referring to authority figures such as security or law enforcement and enlisting others to intervene in a situation. According to their website, RAINN is the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization. RAINN created and operates the National Sexual Assault Hotline (1-800-656-4673) and online chat line in both English and Spanish.

Local agencies include: