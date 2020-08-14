Several Kern County cooling centers to open Aug. 14 due to high temperatures

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cooling centers in Arvin, Bakersfield, McFarland, Shafter and Taft will be open Friday due to high temperatures in the forecast.

The county will open the centers as temperatures are expected to exceed 100 degrees in many parts of Kern County.

Shelters will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arvin — Arvin Community Center, 800 Walnut Drive

Bakersfield — East Bakersfield Veterans Building, 2101 Ridge Road

Bakersfield — The Mission at Kern County, 816 E. 21st St.

Bakersfield — Rasmussen Senior Center, 115 E. Roberts Lane

McFarland — McFarland Veterans Center, 103 W. Sherwood Ave.

Shafter — Walker Senior Center, 505 Sunset Ave.

Taft — Taft Veterans Building, 213 Taylor St.

Residents are encouraged to bring their own snacks, reading materials, and non-alcoholic beverages if they go to one. If you need transportation to a cooling center, you are asked to call 211.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the county said all visitors are encouraged to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Visitors will be screened for temperature and symptoms upon entry. Anyone who has a fever or are exhibiting symptoms will not be allowed in the center, according to the county.

Visit the county’s website for more information on cooling centers.