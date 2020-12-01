Ronald McDonald House – Hope for the Holidays

The Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House is a place where the families of Kern County pediatric or NICU patients can go to take a break from the hospital environment. It serves as a “home away from home” that gives the non-hospitalized part of the family a sense of normalcy in a time when their world is upside down. Keeping families close to each other and the care they need is a goal of the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House.

Since the founding of the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House in 2009, the house has become a vital part of the Kern County healthcare community, working closely with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and other regional medical centers to support families who are caring for a sick or injured child. BRMH provides every amenity to ensure the safety and comfort of our guests during a time of crisis, including warm meals, fellowship with other families and a caring community of volunteers.

To learn more about the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House, visit:

If you would like to help our local Ronald McDonald House, please donate here:

