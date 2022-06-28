BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — During the Fourth of July holiday it is important to stay safe and be aware of how to report illegal fireworks.

From July 2 through 4, call the fireworks hotline at 661-868-6070 between 8 p.m. and midnight. Residents in the county and city can report illegal fireworks using the Illegal Firework Reporter website 24 hours a day, according to a press release sent out by the City of Bakersfield.

The release says, Bakersfield residents can use the City of Bakersfield website, mobile app, or email firework@bakersfieldfire.us until midnight on July 5.

Local officials urge, do not call 911 unless it is an emergency.

