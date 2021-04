BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For National Wildfire Preparedness Month in May, the Red Cross of Central California is holding a virtual presentation to help you and your family better prepare for wildfires and other disasters.

Last year, wildfires claimed more than 4 million acres of land in California. Tens of thousands of residents were evacuated, and thousands of homes were lost.

The virtual presentation takes place Saturday, May 1 from 11 a.m. to noon.

You can register using this link.