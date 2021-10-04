Printing fake vaccination cards illegal, DA warns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Purchasing or creating fake COVID-19 vaccination cards puts the community at risk and is illegal, the Kern County District Attorney’s office said in a consumer alert issued Monday.

“Our office is aware of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination record cards advertised on

social media websites, e-commerce platforms, and blogs, as a way for individuals to

misrepresent themselves as vaccinated,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in the release. “These counterfeit records are illegal and undermine the health and safety of our community.”

The release notes authentic vaccination records are given at no cost to those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Those who misrepresent themselves as vaccinated when entering gyms, places of worship or other areas place themselves and others at risk of contracting the virus, Zimmer said.

The unauthorized use of a government agency’s seal is a federal crime, Zimmer said, and forging or possessing forged documents is illegal under state law.

To report suspicious activity involving vaccination cards, do one of the following: