Norbertine Monastery in Tehachapi looking for extras needed for new religious movie

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Nuns at the Norbertine Monastery in Tehachapi are putting out the call for 5,000 extras, needed for a new religious movie currently in production.



Director Angelo Libutti is working on the new ‘Eucharistic Miracles’ movie, which explores alleged Eucharistic Miracles, and those who say they experienced them.

Those interested in being extras should meet at the Indian Hills Ranch located at 18061 Arosa Road, on Saturday, October 23, between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. You can sign up to be an extra here.

Extras are asked to come dressed in robes/clothing reflective of the movies time period. Examples can be found here.

Event organizers say this will be an all day shoot; lunch will be provided.

Click here to view a preview of the movies production.