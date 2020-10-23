National Drug Take Back Day events happening in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several locations in Kern County will be participating in Saturday’s National Drug Take Back Day, which provides an opportunity to turn in expired, unused and unwanted medications to designated drop-off locations.

According to BPD, residents turned in 1,368 pounds of prescription drugs at last year’s event. Over the past 18 Take Back events, DEA and its partners have collected more than 11.8 million pounds of pills.

Here is a list of locations:

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you are asked to wear a mask and remain in your vehicle at the collection site. Volunteers will be on hand to take your items.

Kaiser Permanente: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Residents can drop off any prescription drugs they no longer need or want from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente at 3501 Stockdale Hwy.

They will also be accepting recyclables: paper for shredding, e-waste, eyeglasses and hearing aides. Walkers, scooters anad wheelchairs are also welcome. Liquids and needles will not be collected.

Kaiser Permanente, Bakersfield Police Department, U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, Alliance Against Family Violence, Iron Mountain, Alianza Recycling and Recovery, Lions International and Independent Living Center of Kern County partnered together for the event.

Tehachapi Police Department: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Tehachapi Police Department will be accepting expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs at their headquarters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 220 W. C St.

Liquids and needles will not be collected.

For more information about National Drug Take Back Day, visit here.