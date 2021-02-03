Local speed dating event looks to bring single Christians together

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking for love but sick of standard dating apps, there may be a solution for you.

Dating Seen is holding an online speed dating event for local Christian singles in their 30s and 40s. You’ll have seven minutes to make an impression on a potential partner. If there is mutual interest, you’ll exchange contact information.

The Zoom meeting event is set or Thursday, Feb. 11 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The theme of the event is “Mardi Gras.”

Tickets are $25. You purchase tickets at this link.