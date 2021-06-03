Local shops celebrating National Donut Day with sweet deals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — They’re light, they’re airy, and they just melt in your mouth. Yes, we’re talking about donuts! Today is National Donut Day and donut shops around Kern County are offering sweet deals.

Local Specials:

College Coffee and Donuts: Offering guests $3 off the price of a dozen donuts, as well as a free donut and small drink with purchase. Blended and iced drinks are buy one, get one half off.

Donut Nation & Estrella Bakery: Offering the first 200 guests a free donut when they open at 6 a.m.. No purchase necessary.

Donuthut & Deli: Offering guests a free half dozen donut holes with every purchase.

Foster Donuts (4128 Chester Ave): Offering guests two free donuts when they buy a dozen, and one free donut when they purchase a half dozen.

Foster Donuts (7850 White Ln): Offering guests three free cake donuts with the purchase of a dozen. Also providing a free cake donut with any drink purchase.

Angel Food Donuts: Offering guests a free drink with donut purchase.

Rainbow Donuts: Offering guests a free donut with purchase of a dozen donuts.

Yum Yum Donuts (100 Brundage Ln): Offering guests two free donuts with purchase of a dozen donuts.

Jess’s Donut Shop: Offering guests a free donut with the purchase of a dozen.

Sugar Twist: Introducing 16 specialty donuts in honor of National Donut Day including a Churro New Yorker (think croissant and donut mix), Red Velvet donut topped with Oreo, and a dark chocolate with caramel drizzle. Offering guests a free donut with the purchase of 3 or more.

Smith Bakery: Offering assorted specialty donuts only available for today. Expected to sell out fast, early arrival is suggested.

National Specials:

Krispy Kreme: Offering one free donut, no purchase necessary (P.S. if you’ve received at least one COVID-19 shot the chain will honor its free Original Glazed doughnut offer when you show a valid vaccination card.) Customers may also get a $1 Original Glazed dozen with any dozen doughnuts purchase.

Dunkin’: Offering a free classic donut with any beverage purchase.

17’s Nicole Gitzke checked out local donut shops on this weeks episode of Pop Kern, check it out here.

