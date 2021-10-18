Local realtor hosts collection drive supporting Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but a local realtor says being “aware” of the problem is not enough.
Nona Darling is hosting a drive in support of the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault. Organizers are asking for brand new, unworn underwear and other clothes for victims of domestic violence.
They are also collecting personal hygiene products for women, including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and laundry detergent.
The drive began Monday and lasts through Oct. 29.
You can drop items for the drive at these locations:
- Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault – 1921 19th St.
- RE/MAX Golden Empire – 3955 Coffee Road
- Cornerstone Mortgage – 4560 California Ave. 3rd Floor
- AltaOne Credit Union – 6501 Ming Ave.
- AltaOne Credit Union – 11211 River Run Boulevard
- Downtown Elementary School – 2021 M St.
- Guarantee Shoe Center – 2101 21st St.
- Regional Occupational Center – 501 S. Mount Vernon Ave.
- State Farm – Julie Franks Agent – 526 Center St. in Taft
- Stockdale High School Theater – 2800 Buena Vista Road