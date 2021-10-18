Local realtor hosts collection drive supporting Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, but a local realtor says being “aware” of the problem is not enough.

Nona Darling is hosting a drive in support of the Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault. Organizers are asking for brand new, unworn underwear and other clothes for victims of domestic violence.

They are also collecting personal hygiene products for women, including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes, and laundry detergent.

The drive began Monday and lasts through Oct. 29.

You can drop items for the drive at these locations: