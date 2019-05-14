Local high schools to hold graduation ceremonies

Local high schoolers will begin the next phases of their lives when they graduate beginning this week.
Seniors from Garces Memorial High School will be first from the Classes of 2019 to become graduates on Tuesday evening.
Garces Memorial High School’s graduation ceremony takes place May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Rabobank Convention Center.
Meanwhile, the Kern High School District begins their graduation ceremonies on May 22 when the Regional Occupational Center holds its ceremony.
KHSD graduations
Arvin High School
Friday, May 31
7 p.m.
Barle Stadium
Bakersfield Adult
Friday, May 31
6 p.m.
Harvey Auditorium
Bakersfield High School
Thursday, May 30
7 p.m.
Griffith Field
Centennial High School
Thursday, May 30
7:30 p.m.
Golden Hawk Stadium
Continuation high schools
Wednesday, May 29
3 p.m.
Harvey Auditorium
East High School
Wednesday, May 29
2 p.m.
Rabobank Convention Center
Foothill High School
Friday, May 31
7 p.m.
Rabobank Convention Center
Frontier High School
Thursday, May 30
7 p.m.
Football stadium
Golden Valley High School
Thursday, May 30
6:30 p.m.
Bulldog Stadium
Highland High School
Thursday, May 30
7 p.m.
Rabobank Convention Center
Independence High School
Thursday, May 30
6:30 p.m.
Football stadium
Kern Valley High School
Thursday, May 30
5 p.m.
Football stadium
Liberty High School
Thursday, May 30
7:30 p.m.
Football stadium
Mira Monte High School
Wednesday, May 29
7 p.m.
Football stadium
North High School
Thursday, May 30
6 p.m.
Rabobank Arena
Regional Occupational Center
Thursday, May 23
6 p.m.
Kern Agricultural Pavilion – 3300 E. Belle Terrace
Regional Occupational Center
Wednesday, May 22
6 p.m.
Kern Agricultural Pavilion – 3300 E. Belle Terrace
Ridgeview High School
Wednesday, May 29
7:30 p.m.
Football stadium
Shafter High School
Wednesday, May 29
7:30 p.m.
Football stadium
South High School
Wednesday, May 29
7 p.m.
South High Stadium
Stockdale High School
Wednesday, May 29
7 p.m.
Rabobank Arena
West High School
Wednesday, May 29
6 p.m.
Rabobank Convention Center
Workforce
Wednesday, June 5
6 p.m.
Harvey Auditorium
Bakersfield Christian High School
Saturday, May 25
10 a.m.
Sports Center
Cesar E. Chavez High School
Thursday, June 6
7 p.m.
Delano High School
Friday, June 7
7 p.m.
Gene Beck Stadium
Robert F. Kennedy High School
Wednesday, June 5
7 p.m.
Taft High School
Wednesday, June 5
8 p.m.
Football stadium
Tehachapi High School
Thursday, June 6
6 p.m.
Football stadium
Wasco Union High School
May 30
7 p.m.