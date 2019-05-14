Local high schools to hold graduation ceremonies

by: Jose Franco

Local high schoolers will begin the next phases of their lives when they graduate beginning this week.

Seniors from Garces Memorial High School will be first from the Classes of 2019 to become graduates on Tuesday evening.

Garces Memorial High School’s graduation ceremony takes place May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Rabobank Convention Center.

Meanwhile, the Kern High School District begins their graduation ceremonies on May 22 when the Regional Occupational Center holds its ceremony.

KHSD graduations

Arvin High School
Friday, May 31 
7 p.m.
Barle Stadium

Bakersfield Adult
Friday, May 31
6 p.m.
Harvey Auditorium

Bakersfield High School
Thursday, May 30
7 p.m.
Griffith Field

Centennial High School
Thursday, May 30
7:30 p.m.
Golden Hawk Stadium

Continuation high schools
Wednesday, May 29
3 p.m.
Harvey Auditorium

East High School
Wednesday, May 29
2 p.m.
Rabobank Convention Center

Foothill High School
Friday, May 31
7 p.m.
Rabobank Convention Center

Frontier High School
Thursday, May 30
7 p.m.
Football stadium

Golden Valley High School
Thursday, May 30
6:30 p.m.
Bulldog Stadium

Highland High School
Thursday, May 30
7 p.m.
Rabobank Convention Center

Independence High School
Thursday, May 30
6:30 p.m.
Football stadium

Kern Valley High School
Thursday, May 30
5 p.m.
Football stadium

Liberty High School
Thursday, May 30
7:30 p.m. 
Football stadium

Mira Monte High School
Wednesday, May 29
7 p.m.
Football stadium

North High School
Thursday, May 30
6 p.m.
Rabobank Arena

Regional Occupational Center
Thursday, May 23
6 p.m.
Kern Agricultural Pavilion – 3300 E. Belle Terrace

Regional Occupational Center
Wednesday, May 22
6 p.m.
Kern Agricultural Pavilion – 3300 E. Belle Terrace

Ridgeview High School
Wednesday, May 29
7:30 p.m.
Football stadium

Shafter High School
Wednesday, May 29
7:30 p.m.
Football stadium

South High School
Wednesday, May 29
7 p.m.
South High Stadium

Stockdale High School
Wednesday, May 29
7 p.m.
Rabobank Arena

West High School
Wednesday, May 29
6 p.m.
Rabobank Convention Center

Workforce
Wednesday, June 5
6 p.m.
Harvey Auditorium

Bakersfield Christian High School
Saturday, May 25
10 a.m.
Sports Center

Cesar E. Chavez High School
Thursday, June 6
7 p.m.
 

Delano High School
Friday, June 7
7 p.m.
Gene Beck Stadium

Robert F. Kennedy High School
Wednesday, June 5
7 p.m.

Taft High School
Wednesday, June 5
8 p.m.
Football stadium

Tehachapi High School
Thursday, June 6
6 p.m.
Football stadium

Wasco Union High School
May 30
7 p.m.

