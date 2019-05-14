Local high schools to hold graduation ceremonies

Local high schoolers will begin the next phases of their lives when they graduate beginning this week.

Seniors from Garces Memorial High School will be first from the Classes of 2019 to become graduates on Tuesday evening.

Garces Memorial High School’s graduation ceremony takes place May 14 at 7 p.m. at the Rabobank Convention Center.

Meanwhile, the Kern High School District begins their graduation ceremonies on May 22 when the Regional Occupational Center holds its ceremony.

KHSD graduations

Arvin High School

Friday, May 31

7 p.m.

Barle Stadium

Bakersfield Adult

Friday, May 31

6 p.m.

Harvey Auditorium

Bakersfield High School

Thursday, May 30

7 p.m.

Griffith Field

Centennial High School

Thursday, May 30

7:30 p.m.

Golden Hawk Stadium

Continuation high schools

Wednesday, May 29

3 p.m.

Harvey Auditorium

East High School

Wednesday, May 29

2 p.m.

Rabobank Convention Center

Foothill High School

Friday, May 31

7 p.m.

Rabobank Convention Center

Frontier High School

Thursday, May 30

7 p.m.

Football stadium

Golden Valley High School

Thursday, May 30

6:30 p.m.

Bulldog Stadium

Highland High School

Thursday, May 30

7 p.m.

Rabobank Convention Center

Independence High School

Thursday, May 30

6:30 p.m.

Football stadium

Kern Valley High School

Thursday, May 30

5 p.m.

Football stadium

Liberty High School

Thursday, May 30

7:30 p.m.

Football stadium

Mira Monte High School

Wednesday, May 29

7 p.m.

Football stadium

North High School

Thursday, May 30

6 p.m.

Rabobank Arena

Regional Occupational Center

Thursday, May 23

6 p.m.

Kern Agricultural Pavilion – 3300 E. Belle Terrace

Regional Occupational Center

Wednesday, May 22

6 p.m.

Kern Agricultural Pavilion – 3300 E. Belle Terrace

Ridgeview High School

Wednesday, May 29

7:30 p.m.

Football stadium

Shafter High School

Wednesday, May 29

7:30 p.m.

Football stadium

South High School

Wednesday, May 29

7 p.m.

South High Stadium

Stockdale High School

Wednesday, May 29

7 p.m.

Rabobank Arena

West High School

Wednesday, May 29

6 p.m.

Rabobank Convention Center

Workforce

Wednesday, June 5

6 p.m.

Harvey Auditorium

Bakersfield Christian High School

Saturday, May 25

10 a.m.

Sports Center

Cesar E. Chavez High School

Thursday, June 6

7 p.m.



Delano High School

Friday, June 7

7 p.m.

Gene Beck Stadium

Robert F. Kennedy High School

Wednesday, June 5

7 p.m.

Taft High School

Wednesday, June 5

8 p.m.

Football stadium

Tehachapi High School

Thursday, June 6

6 p.m.

Football stadium

Wasco Union High School

May 30

7 p.m.