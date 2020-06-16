KHSD releases graduation ceremony schedule

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District has released the graduation schedule for this year.

The schedule comes after the KHSD Board of Trustees recently voted to allow physical graduation ceremonies at school sites with safety precautions in place.

The graduations are scheduled for the week of June 22 at each school site with an optional start time of 8 p.m. due to expected high temperatures. The ceremonies will be scaled down from years past. Students will be allowed to bring only two guests to the ceremonies. All guests will have assigned seats next to their students on the field.

The lone exception is Kern Valley High School, which will graduate around 100 seniors in a small ceremony on May 28.

June 22

Golden Valley High School – 8 p.m., Bulldog Stadium

June 23

Stockdale High School — 7 p.m., football stadium

Independence High School — 8 p.m., football stadium

North High School — 8 p.m., Eliades Field

June 24

Shafter High School — 7:30 p.m., football stadium

Continuation high schools/Workforce — 7:30 p.m., Bakersfield High School, Griffith Field.

East Bakersfield High School — 8 p.m., Permenter Field

Mira Monte High School — 8 p.m., football stadium

Ridgeview High School — 8 p.m., football stadium

South High School — 8 p.m., South High Stadium

West High School — 8 p.m., Kilgore Stadium

June 25

Frontier High School — 7 p.m., Titan Stadium

Highland High School, — 7 p.m., Scotland Yard

Bakersfield High School — 7:30 p.m., Griffith Field

Centennial High School — 7:30 p.m., Golden Hawk Stadium

Foothill High School — 7:30 p.m., Mira Monte Stadium

Liberty High School — 8 p.m., football stadium

June 26

Arvin High School — 8 p.m, Barle Stadium