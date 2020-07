BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For years, Kern County has been among the leaders in homeless rates among school-aged children. However, with unemployment numbers rivaling those of the Great Depression, the county is bracing for an influx of newly homeless students to start the next school year.

Curt Williams, Director of the Mckinney-Vento homeless education program, says the historic unemployment numbers brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic will create a dramatic increase in youth and family homelessness in the upcoming months.