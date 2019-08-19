Kern County Museum hosts lecture series, walking tours

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Museum is hosting a series of lectures and walking tours this fall to highlight the history and the people of the county.

The lectures take place on the first and third Wednesday between August and November. The museum says the lectures range in topics from genealogy and how-to’s.

Below are the lectures scheduled through November:

Aug. 21 – Race, Sports and Black Unity 1875-1988, By Gilbert Gia

Sept. 4 – History of Hirshfeld’s, Hochheimer & Co., and Brock’s By: Lori Wear

Sept. 18 – Carleton Watkins: Making the West American By: Tyler Green

Oct. 2 – Bakersfield’s Notorious Honky Tonks By: Lori Wear

Oct. 9 – Bakersfield Modern: The Influence of the USC School of Architecture By: Sian Winship

Oct. 16 – Bootlegger’s, Booze, and Busts: Prohibition in Kern Co. By: Richard Roux

Nov. 6 – Murder, Mayhem, and Madness By: Lori Wear

Nov. 20 – The History of Auto Racing in Kern County By: Dave Wolin

Admission is free for museum members, $10 for adults and $5 for children.

The museum is also adding a walking tour exploring historic places and buildings in Bakersfield.

A walk exploring mid-century architecture in Downtown Bakersfield takes place Oct. 5.

Another walk exploring “East Chester” takes place Nov. 2.